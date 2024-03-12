Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) vs. Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Financial Contrast

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 13.55% 9.47% 0.74% Bank of Nova Scotia 10.71% 11.51% 0.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Colony Bankcorp and Bank of Nova Scotia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Nova Scotia 1 3 0 0 1.75

Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus target price of $66.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.85%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Colony Bankcorp.

Risk and Volatility

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Bank of Nova Scotia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $160.55 million 1.21 $21.75 million $1.24 8.93 Bank of Nova Scotia $52.53 billion 1.16 $5.49 billion $4.52 11.05

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Nova Scotia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of Nova Scotia beats Colony Bankcorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and retail automotive financing solutions. It also provides business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. In addition, it provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternatives, and institutional funds. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

