Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COLB. TheStreet cut Columbia Banking System from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens lowered Columbia Banking System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on COLB

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of COLB stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton bought 2,685 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,018.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth purchased 2,500 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,111.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton purchased 2,685 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $462,018.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.