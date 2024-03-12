Comerica Bank Acquires 43,430 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 669.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,430 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $24,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $553.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $543.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.95. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $562.69. The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.