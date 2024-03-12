Comerica Bank Has $22.34 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,687 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,838,000 after buying an additional 56,363 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,713,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,288,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,589,000 after buying an additional 515,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 50.6% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day moving average is $77.52. The stock has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.37 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

