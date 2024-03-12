Comerica Bank Has $35.37 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2,697.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,989 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.33% of United Therapeutics worth $35,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,285 shares of company stock worth $7,162,165 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $249.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $261.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.