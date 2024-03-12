Comerica Bank Invests $30.53 Million in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 616,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,527,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 466,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,114,000 after buying an additional 39,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $293,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $57.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

