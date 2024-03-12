Comerica Bank Invests $34.37 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 242,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,371,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

RSP opened at $166.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $166.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

