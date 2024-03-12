Comerica Bank Makes New $34.83 Million Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 127,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,829,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $355.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

