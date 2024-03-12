Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,760,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Saia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Saia by 1,684.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $676.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total transaction of $5,367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,595.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of Saia stock opened at $579.19 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.69 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $507.16 and a 200 day moving average of $442.59.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

