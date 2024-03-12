Comerica Bank Purchases 537,152 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Comerica Bank increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,484,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,152 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $37,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

