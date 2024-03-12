Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 313,333 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 313,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,129,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.14 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day moving average is $105.78.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

