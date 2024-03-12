Comerica Bank Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,099 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $25,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.58.

DE opened at $376.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

