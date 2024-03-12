Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 182.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $28,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,286,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,208,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after acquiring an additional 682,916 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,912,000 after acquiring an additional 420,992 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,096,000 after acquiring an additional 324,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $536.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $497.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $300.86 and a fifty-two week high of $543.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.07.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

