Comerica Bank Sells 64,496 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,496 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $40,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,051,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,089,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $426.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $435.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

