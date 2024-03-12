Comerica Bank Sells 971,765 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,591 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 971,765 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,128,928,000 after buying an additional 1,191,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,837,985,000 after buying an additional 549,861 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,582,298 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,664,000 after buying an additional 549,099 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $171.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

