Comerica Bank Takes $25.40 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 350,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,398,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 252.4% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 969.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,566,000 after acquiring an additional 295,140 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 428.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $672,000.

USMV opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

