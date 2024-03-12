Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Raymond James cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth about $47,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Comerica by 3.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,211,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 607.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 260,286 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75. Comerica has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $57.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 44.10%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

