CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

CONMED has a payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CONMED to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

CONMED Price Performance

CONMED stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.76. 22,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,913. CONMED has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $138.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). CONMED had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 586.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CONMED by 712.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

