Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,407 Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 43,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 6.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 30.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,274. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $133.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

NTIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

