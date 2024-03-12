Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Connors Investor Services Inc. cut its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 14.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 59.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global Price Performance

BOOM traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.27. 8,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,903. The company has a market cap of $341.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $174.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DMC Global

DMC Global Profile

(Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.