CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXW) Short Interest Update

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 322.2% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONXW. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CONX by 420.5% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 393,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 317,516 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CONX by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 101,375 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CONX by 1,662.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 279,662 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Get CONX alerts:

CONX Trading Up 7.9 %

CONX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,701. CONX has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.

About CONX

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.