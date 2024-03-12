Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Coterra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Coterra Energy to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $151,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

