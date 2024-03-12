Creative Planning Purchases 79,671 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Creative Planning raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,671 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 60,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 31,441 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $22,054,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $273,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock opened at $100.44 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.46.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

