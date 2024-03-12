Crescent Energy (CRGY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 28th

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Crescent Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Crescent Energy to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

CRGY stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $14.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRGY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 134,529 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 53.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Further Reading

