CRH plc (CRH) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.26 on April 17th

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.262 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
CRH has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.5% annually over the last three years. CRH has a payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CRH to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.
CRH Trading Up 1.4 %
CRH opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.39. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CRH by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CRH by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 24.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
