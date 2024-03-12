CRH plc (CRH) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.26 on April 17th

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.262 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

CRH has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.5% annually over the last three years. CRH has a payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CRH to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Trading Up 1.4 %

CRH opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.39. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRH. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CRH by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CRH by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 24.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRH

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.