Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 46.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 73.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after buying an additional 98,557 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 97.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $523,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.