Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Increased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2,631.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $136.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.92%.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Get Our Latest Report on CCI

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.