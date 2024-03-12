CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.27

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 316599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

CureVac Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CureVac by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,813,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after buying an additional 3,260,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CureVac by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,972,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 761,024 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter worth about $7,391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 330,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Further Reading

