Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $403,865.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 209,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 62,624 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth $1,820,000. Rush Island Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,583,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,307,000 after buying an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,767,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after buying an additional 440,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,508,000 after buying an additional 276,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

