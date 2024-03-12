Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.8% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 57,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2 %

MCD traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $295.34. 508,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.81. The firm has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

