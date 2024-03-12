Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 79.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.25. 4,314,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,251,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

