Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,089 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $430,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.68. 821,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.03. The firm has a market cap of $187.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

