Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,858,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,304 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 2.42% of Darling Ingredients worth $201,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.85. 162,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,725. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

