Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Shares Sold by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Free Report) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Data Knights Acquisition worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKDCA. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 61.6% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 160,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 61,050 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Data Knights Acquisition by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 102,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data Knights Acquisition Trading Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:DKDCA opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.18.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. Data Knights Acquisition Corp.

