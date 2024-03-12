Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 1,042.9% in February

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a growth of 1,042.9% from the February 14th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Decibel Cannabis Trading Up 1.7 %
Decibel Cannabis stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 27,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,674. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. Decibel Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.14.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
