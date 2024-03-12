Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 1,042.9% in February

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a growth of 1,042.9% from the February 14th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Decibel Cannabis Trading Up 1.7 %

Decibel Cannabis stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 27,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,674. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. Decibel Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

