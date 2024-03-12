DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $11.56 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

