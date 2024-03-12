Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.97

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$46.97 and last traded at C$46.97, with a volume of 3597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$46.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DFY. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.85.

Definity Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Definity Financial Co. will post 2.7878788 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

