Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.250-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.4 billion-$12.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.5 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-7.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.54.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.29. 4,755,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,303,037. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,640,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 211.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after buying an additional 579,727 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

