Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-7.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,257,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,312,653. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,640,000. Amundi grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after acquiring an additional 579,727 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

