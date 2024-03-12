DeltaFi Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $21,038.83 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.

[Telegram](https://t.me/deltafi%5Flabs)[Discord](https://discord.gg/deltafi)[Medium](https://medium.com/deltafi)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40219359/deltafi%5Fwhitepaper.pdf)”

DeltaFi Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

