Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,814,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 231,386 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $347,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after buying an additional 3,244,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $165,640,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,023 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $141.71. The company had a trading volume of 216,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.46.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

About TE Connectivity



TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

