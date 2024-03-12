Deutsche Bank AG Has $240.69 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 268,701 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.65% of Biogen worth $240,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.68.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 789 shares of company stock worth $182,213 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.02. 206,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $215.35 and a one year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

