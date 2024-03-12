Deutsche Bank AG Has $415.54 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,857,632 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,259,263 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $415,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,582,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,241,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in UBS Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 163,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UBS Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,168,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,313,000 after purchasing an additional 389,244 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 207.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in UBS Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 283,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 50,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.40. 933,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

