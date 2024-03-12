Deutsche Bank AG Sells 138,784 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,784 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $294,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.33. 397,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.72 and its 200 day moving average is $183.69. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.93%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

