Deutsche Bank AG Sells 19,408 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,408 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.34% of Marriott International worth $195,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,603 shares of company stock worth $30,083,827. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $250.28. 157,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,453. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $252.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.