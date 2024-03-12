Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,033,456 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,172,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,033,456 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $393,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.57. 1,092,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,579,587. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $71.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

