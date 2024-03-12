Deutsche Bank AG Sells 28,150 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,150 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.25% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $223,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.35.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $8.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $972.94. 62,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,019. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $946.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $868.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total transaction of $346,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,994,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total transaction of $346,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,994,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,123 shares of company stock valued at $12,948,539. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

