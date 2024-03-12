Deutsche Bank AG Sells 30,604 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,604 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.55% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $241,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.32.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $164.80. The stock had a trading volume of 115,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,577. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.55. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $166.71.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

