Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,259,263 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,857,632 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,259,263 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $415,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.40. 933,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $31.44.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

