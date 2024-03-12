Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,305 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.50% of Synopsys worth $350,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock traded up $7.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $572.37. 89,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,019. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $350.58 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $542.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.48. The company has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

